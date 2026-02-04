Why did Netflix artist Gabriel Basso delete Instagram over Everest photo?

Netflix actor Gabriel Basso has revealed the reason behind deleting his Instagram account, citing a surprising moment of clarity triggered by a picture of Mount Everest on the Meta-owned platform.
During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on February 3, the 31-year-old actor revealed that “I was doom-scrolling and I saw a picture from the top of Mount Everest. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is beautiful.'"
Basso explained, “Then I stopped and thought, ‘Wait, what? Why do I know what that looks like?’ It pissed me off that someone stepped over literal bodies to see that view, and now I was seeing it from my couch.”
The Night Agent star went on to say, “And it bothered me that I had that image in my head now without any effort to earn that visual. And I was like, ‘Dude, screw this whole platform.’”
Everest, located on the Nepal-China border, towers over 29,000 feet. Nearly 800 people attempt the climb each year, and at least 300 have lost their lives over time.
The “death zone” above 26,000 feet is extremely difficult to survive due to various reasons, and climbers often encounter human remains who didn’t survive.
Basso said he felt the image was “non-consensual” on the Discover page and didn’t want himself to stay from these kinds of visuals that triggers the mind.
“Stop showing me these things. I didn’t ask to see that view,”Basso concluded.