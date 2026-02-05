Channing Tatum posts shocking snaps of separated shoulder surgery

Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Magic Mike' star posted a snap from his hospital bed as he prepared to go under the knife surgery

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Channing Tatum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recovery, posting hospital photos of his separated shoulder being screwed back together.

Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Magic Mike star posted a snap from his hospital bed as he prepared to go under the knife for a "separated shoulder."

The black-and-white snap captures Tatum on a hospital bed, clad in a surgical gown and cap.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” he wrote.


After he dropped the snap, Tatum got the love from his ladylove Inka Williams, in the comments section, with the Australian model writing, “Big bad wolf we got disss.”

He went on to explain the reason for his hospital stay on his Instagram Stories.

In his first post after the surgery, Tatum shared an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder, clearly showing two broken bones.

“Separated shoulder,” Tatum wrote, followed by a second, post-surgery photo of the same area.

“Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he posted a follow-up X-ray highlighting a large screw now keeping his bones in place..

Notably, Tatum did not reveal how his injury occurred, though he is known for doing many of his own stunts in his movies.

In September, the Roofman star told Variety he was injured while filming Avengers: Doomsday.

He attended the interview with a limp, with his double handling many heavy scenes, and is set for intensive physical therapy.

