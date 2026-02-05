Nick Jonas recalls ‘frightening’ daughter birth experience: ‘Fought every day’

Nick Jonas recalled his both comforting and frightening birth experience of his daughter and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first-born child, a daughter named Malti Marie.
The 33-year-old singer recently appeared on the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Wednesday, February 4.
During his appearance, he recalled the day his daughter was born via surrogacy, in 2022.
According to the Sucker hitmaker, their daughter was supposed to be born in April but arrived sooner in January.
“She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and ... purple,” the musician recalled, adding that the couple "would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling the experience both comforting and frightening, Jonas shared, "I could still sort of like, smell it, you know, there's always visceral things. It's, it's ... it was both comforting and frightening, to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations."
According to the Introducing Me crooner, Malti "fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight"
While detailing, the member of Jonas Brother band, he added that his now 4-year-old daughter received six blood transfusions, adding, "And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is."
For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018.