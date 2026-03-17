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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Kiki Shepard, Showtime at the Apollo co-host breathes her last at 74

The 'Grey’s Anatomy' star died after suffering a 'massive heart attack' in Los Angeles

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kiki Shepard, Showtime at the Apollo co-host breathes her last at 74
Kiki Shepard, Showtime at the Apollo co-host breathes her last at 74

Kiki Shepard, longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has passed away at the age of 74.

As per TMZ, the co-host of the legendary long-running music show, Showtime at the Apollo, died after suffering a “massive heart attack” in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to her representative, LaShirl Smith shared that Shepard's death was “completely unexpected.”

Shepard co-hosted Showtime at the Apollo from 1987 to 2002, alongside a rotating cast of emcees including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Rudy Rush, Mark Curry, and Rick Aviles.

Filmed at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, the show highlighted live performances from established artists and emerging talent alike.

It also gave unknown performers a stage to pursue their dreams.

Shepard earned the title “Apollo Queen of Fashion” during her years on the program.

During her time as a host on Showtime at the Apollo, Shepard also had recurring roles in shows like A Different World and Baywatch.

Her other TV credits include Lady Boss, Thunder in Paradise, Baywatch Nights, NYPD Blue and Family Law.

Her more recent TV roles were on shows like Highly Favored, Mind Your Business and Grey’s Anatomy.

She also showcased her acting skills in films including A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys, Dolls of Voodoo and Blackjack Christmas.

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