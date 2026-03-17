News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz

'The Kardashians' star shared a carousel of her look for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz
Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz

Kim Kardashian has fueled fresh romance speculation after Lewis Hamilton left a flirty comment on her post.

On Monday, March 16, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a carousel of her look for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

She also shared several clips and photos of herself getting ready for the glamorous event.

For the caption, Kim simply wrote, “GUCCI GIRL.”

Kim exuded sultry look as she donned a figure-hugging gold Gucci gown that debuted on the Milan Fashion Week runway in February.

She paired the gown with platform heels and wore her shoulder-length hair in a tousled side-part. She accessorized with Ofira Jewels.

In response to the sultry snaps, the F1 driver, 41, wrote a simple comment, “Smiling face with hearts emoji.”

To note, this response came amid the reports of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are in a new romantic relationship.

Notably, the pair have been friends for over a decade but their relationship took a romantic turn this year with several high-profile public appearances and social media interactions.

Recently, the rumored couple was spotted in Arizona at Lake Powell, per TMZ, and at the time, they were photographed taking a stroll just in time to catch the desert sunset.

Last month, the duo attended Super Bowl LX together in a VIP suite at Levi's Stadium.

Kiki Shepard, Showtime at the Apollo co-host breathes her last at 74
Kiki Shepard, Showtime at the Apollo co-host breathes her last at 74
'Dune 3' first look stuns fans with Timothée Chalamet’s unrecognisable transformation
'Dune 3' first look stuns fans with Timothée Chalamet’s unrecognisable transformation
Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win
Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win
Kylie Jenner's ex reacts after Timothée Chalamet after his big Oscars loss
Kylie Jenner's ex reacts after Timothée Chalamet after his big Oscars loss
Blake Lively gets major support from close pal ahead of Justin Baldoni trial
Blake Lively gets major support from close pal ahead of Justin Baldoni trial
Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet tribute on first U.K. mother’s day as mom
Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet tribute on first U.K. mother’s day as mom
Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion
Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion
Kylie Jenner’s stunning Oscar party look leaves Timothée Chalamet in shadows
Kylie Jenner’s stunning Oscar party look leaves Timothée Chalamet in shadows
Leonardo DiCaprio Vs Pedro Pascal: Hollywood stars' Oscars looks spark 'mustache' memes
Leonardo DiCaprio Vs Pedro Pascal: Hollywood stars' Oscars looks spark 'mustache' memes
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy
Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

Popular News

Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz

Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz
an hour ago
US embassy in Iraq targeted in drone attack in ‘most intense assault’

US embassy in Iraq targeted in drone attack in ‘most intense assault’
2 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win

Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win
11 hours ago