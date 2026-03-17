Kim Kardashian’s glam Oscars look gets love from Lewis Hamilton amid dating buzz

Kim Kardashian has fueled fresh romance speculation after Lewis Hamilton left a flirty comment on her post.
On Monday, March 16, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a carousel of her look for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
She also shared several clips and photos of herself getting ready for the glamorous event.
For the caption, Kim simply wrote, “GUCCI GIRL.”
Kim exuded sultry look as she donned a figure-hugging gold Gucci gown that debuted on the Milan Fashion Week runway in February.
She paired the gown with platform heels and wore her shoulder-length hair in a tousled side-part. She accessorized with Ofira Jewels.
In response to the sultry snaps, the F1 driver, 41, wrote a simple comment, “Smiling face with hearts emoji.”
To note, this response came amid the reports of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are in a new romantic relationship.
Notably, the pair have been friends for over a decade but their relationship took a romantic turn this year with several high-profile public appearances and social media interactions.
Recently, the rumored couple was spotted in Arizona at Lake Powell, per TMZ, and at the time, they were photographed taking a stroll just in time to catch the desert sunset.
Last month, the duo attended Super Bowl LX together in a VIP suite at Levi's Stadium.