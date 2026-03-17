Zendaya finally shares 'real footage' of Tom Holland wedding days after AI photos leak

Zendaya continues to fuel the frenzy around her wedding with Tom Holland!
The Spider-Man actress – who has been making multiple appearances with a wedding band since the AI photos of her and Tom’s nuptials went viral – has finally broken her silence.
During her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Zendaya not only shared her reaction over AI generated wedding photos, leaked earlier this month, but also shared an actual footage from her big day.
During a conversation with Zendaya on her upcoming film The Drama, with Robert Pattinson, Jimmy asked the Euphoria star, “I am sure you know that internet has gone berserk with stories about that you might actually be married?”
To which she quickly responded, “really” with a shocking expression on her face, jokingly adding, “haven’t seen any of that,” leaving the audience laughing out loud.
Jimmy continued, “to the point where people made these AI wedding photos that look very realistic”
“Yes, yeah and many people have been fooled by them,” said Zendaya agreeing to what Jimmy claimed.
She continued, “while I was just like out and about in real life, people be like, “oh my God your wedding photos are just gorgeous.”
“And I was like babe they are AI, they are not real” she added with a poker face.
She also revealed how many people in her own life were not only fooled by those photos but also mad that they were not invited.
Zendaya finally reveals ‘real footage’ of her wedding with Tom Holland
The late night show host then asked the Dune actress, “now, you brought a video along, that I am not sure what should I say about this video before we see it.”
To which Zendaya added, “you know it's just a little something to, you know, clear the confusion”
Jimmy then confirms, “this is not something that you have shared with anyone before?” to which Zendaya quickly responded, “oh no, no, no, this is for the very first time.”
The duo then starts watching a wedding video played on the screen, which opens with a photographer, saying, “okay now let’s bring mom and dad.”
In the clip, wearing a wedding gown and a bouquet in her hand, Zendaya poses with her groom and rest of the family members.
The groom, however, was actually the Twilight actor and the video was a wedding sequence from his and Zendaya’s film, The Drama, - with a cut out of Tom’s photo pasted on Robert’s face.
The audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live! busted into laughter once again before the host noted, “it almost would seem as if somebody just pasted crudely pasted Tom’s head over Robert’s head.”
Outright denying the fact, Zendaya replied, “that was real footage.”
To which Jimmy confirmed again, “just to be sure, that was not AI?”
“No that was real,” declared The Challengers actress without a pause.