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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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'Dune 3' first look stuns fans with Timothée Chalamet’s unrecognisable transformation

'Dune: Part Three' dropped the first glimpses on Monday ahead of trailer release

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Dune 3 first look stuns fans with Timothée Chalamet’s unrecognisable transformation
'Dune 3' first look stuns fans with Timothée Chalamet’s unrecognisable transformation

Dune 3 first-look images have unveiled a striking transformation for Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

On Monday, the official Instagram account of Dune: Part Three dropped the first glimpses.

The initial image captures Paul Atreides, played by the Wonka star, in a close-up, clad in a Fremen stillsuit, with noticeable lines and red scarring altering his appearance.


Apart from Chalamet, the official page also shared Robert Pattinson’s first look as new villain Scytale, along with Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides and Isaach De Bankolé as Farok.

The images were released ahead of the upcoming trailer, expected later this week and likely to screen alongside Project Hail Mary.

Denis Villeneuve once again made his comeback as director for the Warner Bros. title.

According to the director, Part Three will conclude his Dune journey, though he doesn’t classify the films as a classic trilogy.

“It’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

He added, “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

The Dune: Part Three will hit the theaters on December 18, 2026.

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