Michael B. Jordan gets major love from Jamie Foxx after Oscars victory

Jamie Foxx showered praise on Michael B. Jordan after his Oscars win, calling him “absolutely incredible” following the actor’s heartfelt acceptance speech.
On Sunday, March 15, the veteran actor shared multiple posts online, praising the Creed star after being acknowledged in his Oscars speech.
Sharing a snippet of the moment when Adrien Brody announced Jordan won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Sinner, Foxx penned the caption, “I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film.”
He went on to share his praise, saying Jordan as an “amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above.”
“Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one,” the Ray star continued.
He added, “When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — ‘Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!’ — man, I was locked in from there.”
A second post by Foxx was a clip of Jordan onstage thanking those who came before him, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith.”
"And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys,” he continued.
Jordan added, “Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me.”
Notably, Michael B. Jordan clinched the award over fellow nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothée Chalamet, and Wagner Moura.