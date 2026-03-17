Pedro Pascal beau Rafael shares cryptic message after actor’s Oscars look sparks buzz

Pedro Pascal’s rumoured boyfriend Rafael Olarra is seemingly spellbound by actor’s new look – just like rest of the internet.
Just hours after Pedro stunned onlookers at the Oscars 2026 with his new clean-shaven look and overall transformation – Rafael turned to his Instagram account to share a cryptic yet spicy post.
As the Creative Art Director at USA’s renowned lifestyle and hospitality company Faena, Rafael reposted their new advert.
The post featured two photos, one of which saw a giant red lobster on a plate with a model holding it with both hands.
Next was a sultry click of the model's half face holding a sherry glass upto her mouth with her red nail paint and lipstick doing all the talking.
The post was captioned, “Pleasure is always more delicious when it is shared… and slightly dangerous.”
Pedro – who sparked dating rumours with Rafael last month also double tapped the tempting post.
Prior to this post, Rafael heart reacted to a video of The Last of Us actor from the 98th Academy Awards red carpet shared by GQ magazine.
The duo - who were most recently spotted in Mexico City in a video shared by gossip account Deuxmui first seen together last month enjoying their downtime in NYC.