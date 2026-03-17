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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate away from spotlight at Oscars afterparties

The 'Lover' songstress and the NFL player had made the trip to Hollywood for awards night

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate away from spotlight at Oscars afterparties
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate away from spotlight at Oscars afterparties

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly made secret appearances at several exclusive Oscars afterparties.

Rumors swirled over whether the Lover songstress and the NFL player had made the trip to Hollywood for awards night.

As per Page Six, the couple marked the appearance at Tinseltown celebration, but that they spent most of their evening ensconced in the hills, far from the spotlights and fans’ attention.

The insider shared that Swift and Kelce mostly hung out at Madonna and Guy Oseary’s party at the famed manager’s home, which is known as the most exclusive and off-duty party in town for A-Listers.

The pair have previously celebrated together, having attended the same party in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Blank Space singer and the Material Girl have shared a good relationship.

Swift and Kelce have generally been low key of late as they were last spotted out together in New York in February at Chez Margaux, and seem mostly to have been private clubs or super-exclusive restaurants, like Zero Bond and the Polo Bar.

Notably, The Life of a Showgirl singer and Kim Kardashian, who share a history of tension, were said to have narrowly avoided a run-in at the party.

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