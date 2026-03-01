News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked St David's Day with a joint message, as they speak fluent Welsh

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St Davids Day message in Welsh
Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh

The Prince and Princess of Wales have once again won hearts as they shared a message to mark St David's Day while speaking in fluent Welsh.

On March 1 annually, St David, the patron saint of Wales, is celebrated with a feast day, and the royals have released a joint statement to mark the special occasion.

While the pair spoke in Welsh, English subtitles were provided alongside the video message posted on the official Instagram account on Sunday.

In the video, Prince William noted, "To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David's Day! It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people."


"Wales is very close to our hearts, we took forward to every visit. Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends," added Kate Middleton.

The message came after the couple marked a trip to Wales earlier this week to celebrate volunteers and community spirit.

William and Kate were photographed in Llanidloes and Newtown as they greeted well-wishers in the rain and visited Hafan Yr Afon and the Hanging Gardens.

The Wales trip was also the pair's third joint public appearance since William's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Winsor, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week.

He was later released under investigation and has denied any wrongdoings.

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
an hour ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled

Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
3 hours ago
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
3 hours ago