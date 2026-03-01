Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh

The Prince and Princess of Wales have once again won hearts as they shared a message to mark St David's Day while speaking in fluent Welsh.
On March 1 annually, St David, the patron saint of Wales, is celebrated with a feast day, and the royals have released a joint statement to mark the special occasion.
While the pair spoke in Welsh, English subtitles were provided alongside the video message posted on the official Instagram account on Sunday.
In the video, Prince William noted, "To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David's Day! It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people."
"Wales is very close to our hearts, we took forward to every visit. Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends," added Kate Middleton.
The message came after the couple marked a trip to Wales earlier this week to celebrate volunteers and community spirit.
William and Kate were photographed in Llanidloes and Newtown as they greeted well-wishers in the rain and visited Hafan Yr Afon and the Hanging Gardens.
The Wales trip was also the pair's third joint public appearance since William's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Winsor, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week.
He was later released under investigation and has denied any wrongdoings.