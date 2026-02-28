News
  By Sidra Khan
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil

While the Royal Family continues to deal with chaos due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's embarrassing scandals, Queen Camilla made a surprising move for her children.

In a bombshell report shared by Hello! Magazine on Saturday, February 28, it was reported that the British Queen Consort discreetly signs a major power of attorney for her children - son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes - transferring her beloved estate to their names.

According to the shocking report, which was first reported by the Daily Mai, Camilla has reportedly signed ownership of her luxury property, Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire over to her kids.

The upscale estate - purchased by the queen back in 1996 for £850,000 after she finalized her divorce from her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles - has been "discreetly transferred," shared an insider.

Furthermore, as per the Land Registry papers, the property is now owned by Queen Camilla's son-in-law, Harry Lopes, and financier Jake Irwin.

However, they are representing Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, and her son, Tom Parker Bowles, respectively.

This surprising move by King Charles's wife comes while the Royal Family deals with difficult time due to disgraced former Prince Andrew.

The former Duke of York is currently being investigated following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Moreover, Andrew is also set to be removed from the British line of succession.

