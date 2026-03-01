Princess Beatrice's heartbreaking reaction to her ban from Royal Ascot revealed

News
Princess Beatrice's reaction to being banned from this year's Royal Ascot has been revealed.

On March 1, GB News reported that King Charles has restricted his nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, from attending an anticipated annual royal event, the 2026 Royal Ascot.

The explosive decision has been taken due to the growing tensions within the Royal Family and increased public scrutiny over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson's, names in the Epstein files.

In the report, it was shared that the York sisters have been strictly prohibited from attending the annual horse racing event, set to take place in June.

Sharing about Beatrice's reaction to the ban, a source told the Daily Mail that the princess has been "completely blindsided" by the shocking decision and she has taken this the "hardest."

"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year," the insider told.

They added, "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

The tipster also revealed that Prince William - who is extremely angry over the disgrace his uncle Andrew has brought to the Royal Family - has told members of the family to not appear in any photographs with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "for the rest of the year."

Notably, ever since former Prince Andrew's arrest, the York Princesses have rarely appeared in the public.

