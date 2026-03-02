News
  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

His Majesty to take bold decision for Prince Harry after his two-days trip in Jordan

King Charles III might take a big step for his estranged son, Prince Harry, amid the escalating drama with Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor. 

In the wake of the former Duke of York's fallout, His Majesty has reportedly planned to remove his youngest brother from the line of succession.

However, it has reported that the 77-year-old British monarch is also aiming to cut his youngest son, who is currently fifth in line for the throne, to become monarch. 

Now sources claimed that the government will begin consultation after the conclusion of multiple police investigations into allegations surrounding Andrew’s conduct, with all 14 realms also needing to agree to the monumental change. 

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, believed that if the line of succession undergoes a refresh, the King will also remove a few more Royals members, including the Duke of Sussex.

"Of course, Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. If you are not fit to be a prince, you’re certainly not fit to be King. It would also remove him as counsellor of state, which is another absurdity at the moment," she told The Mirror. 

Prince Harry came under King Charles' harsh scrutiny after he made a surprise state visit to Jordan alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Taking his life partner with him on the international trip has offended King Charles.

To note, His Majesty has yet to confirm these reports.   

