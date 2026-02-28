Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been subjected to several strict rules at his Sandringham cottage after his arrest.
The former Duke of York has not left his temporary home ever since his arrest last week on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Moreover, he has not been seen since he was spotted arriving back at the property in the back of a car, leaving the Alysham police station in Norfolk.
As reported by Mirror, it has been suggested that while at Wood Farm, Andrew has been told he is not allowed to go out riding, as it's considered a "bad look" amid the police investigation.
According to the i newspaper, it is claimed that further rules have been imposed upon Mountbatten-Windsor, including Andrew not being able to leave the Sandringham Estate without permission and a chaperone.
It was also reported that any visitors to his home must be approved in advance.
Earlier this week, Thames Valley Police said searches of Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge home had ended after several days.
He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after it was alleged that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy.