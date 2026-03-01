Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has brought a new level of disgrace and spotlight to the Royal Family after he was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office after he was already embroiled in scandals linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
According to a royal expert, following such updates, the former Duke of York will be removed from the line of succession within six months
This is mainly due to the increased pressure on the UK government to remove Andrew from the line of succession after his arrest.
Moreover, the decision has also been backed by Australia and New Zealand, who want the former prince to have no chance on the throne.
Royal expert Phil Dampier has claimed, "I think it will probably happen within six months. It could happen quite quickly – whether he ends up being charged or ending up in court or not."
"The political will and public opinion are so strong that it would end up being a gesture in some ways. He's clearly not going to come back as a working royal and the monarchy only exists with the support of the public," he added.
Dampier shared that removing Andrew from the line of succession, where he currently sits at eighth, would take an agreement from all 14 countries of which the king is head of state.
Andrew has been accused of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier Epstein while he was serving as a trade envoy.
Following his arrest, he was released under investigation and has not been charged.