News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

The King's Foundation has been undergoing a major overhaul as King Charles deals with his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles has reportedly been left 'profoundly unhappy' after the King's Foundation got struck by a key resignation.

On Thursday evening, the foundation's Chief Executive, Kristina Murrin CBE, left her position after serving less than three years in the role.

Her exit shortly after Chair Dame Ann Limb's quiet departure in December has created a leadership vacuum at Charles' flagship charitable organisation.

The changes have left the monarch "profoundly unhappy" and generated "instability" within the charity's senior ranks, reported the Sunday Times.

As the organisation finds her replacement, Emily Cherrington LVO, who serves as Deputy CEO, has been handed the responsibility during the transition period.

Murrin, who previously worked as a civil servant at 10 Downing Street, stepped down just weeks after the premiere of Charles's Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.

The overhaul came in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's troubles, who was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Following his arrest, he was released under investigation and has not been charged.

For the unversed, the King's Foundation operates from Dumfries House in Ayrshire, its flagship regeneration project in Scotland.

The charity has an aim of creating sustainable communities and improving lives through various global initiatives, including practical education programmes that reach more than 15,000 students annually.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Popular News

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
23 minutes ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
3 hours ago