King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles has reportedly been left 'profoundly unhappy' after the King's Foundation got struck by a key resignation.
On Thursday evening, the foundation's Chief Executive, Kristina Murrin CBE, left her position after serving less than three years in the role.
Her exit shortly after Chair Dame Ann Limb's quiet departure in December has created a leadership vacuum at Charles' flagship charitable organisation.
The changes have left the monarch "profoundly unhappy" and generated "instability" within the charity's senior ranks, reported the Sunday Times.
As the organisation finds her replacement, Emily Cherrington LVO, who serves as Deputy CEO, has been handed the responsibility during the transition period.
Murrin, who previously worked as a civil servant at 10 Downing Street, stepped down just weeks after the premiere of Charles's Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.
The overhaul came in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's troubles, who was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Following his arrest, he was released under investigation and has not been charged.
For the unversed, the King's Foundation operates from Dumfries House in Ayrshire, its flagship regeneration project in Scotland.
The charity has an aim of creating sustainable communities and improving lives through various global initiatives, including practical education programmes that reach more than 15,000 students annually.