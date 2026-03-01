King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama

King Charles has finally imposed the first ever ban on his nieces.
In a bombshell report shared by GB News on Sunday, March 1, it has been revealed that the 77-year-old monarch has banned former Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from a major annual royal event.
The king - who had long been supporting his nieces despite the utter disgrace their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brought to the Royal Family - has restricted the York Princesses from attending this year's Royal Ascot.
As per the outlet, the ban has been imposed in the wake of the growing concerns about the House of York's mention in the Epstein files.
It was also shared that Beatrice and Eugenie have been advised not to join the royals in their box at the upcoming high-profile annual horse racing event, set to take place in June.
As revealed by the Mail, a source told, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."
"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," they added.
The insider also revealed that Prince William has strictly warned members of the Royal Family to abstain from being photographed with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "for the rest of the year."