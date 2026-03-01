News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama

The British monarch puts a major restriction on his nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, amid ongoing royal turmoil

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama
King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama

King Charles has finally imposed the first ever ban on his nieces.

In a bombshell report shared by GB News on Sunday, March 1, it has been revealed that the 77-year-old monarch has banned former Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from a major annual royal event.

The king - who had long been supporting his nieces despite the utter disgrace their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brought to the Royal Family - has restricted the York Princesses from attending this year's Royal Ascot.

As per the outlet, the ban has been imposed in the wake of the growing concerns about the House of York's mention in the Epstein files.

It was also shared that Beatrice and Eugenie have been advised not to join the royals in their box at the upcoming high-profile annual horse racing event, set to take place in June.

As revealed by the Mail, a source told, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," they added.

The insider also revealed that Prince William has strictly warned members of the Royal Family to abstain from being photographed with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "for the rest of the year."

Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh
Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions

Popular News

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
24 minutes ago
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?

Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
2 hours ago
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
an hour ago