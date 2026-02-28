Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jordan trip

Buckingham Palace's true feelings on the timings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise joint trip to Jordan, have been revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their two-day surprise visit to the Middle Eastern country on Wednesday, February 26.
They visited the country upon the invitation of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Their visit came just a week after Royal Family hit with a shock as King Charles disgraced brother, Andrew was arrested over the suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Now, the inside sources are claiming that the timings of Harry and Meghan's Jordan tour did not sit well members of the Royal Family as they are already dealing with immense pressure because of Andrew's scandalous past with Jeffrey Esptein.
"The Palace is livid," a well-placed source told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice.
They continued, "It looks like a full-scale royal tour without the permission slip."
While another insider claimed, "This feels like kicking the family while they’re down. Andrew is a five-alarm fire — and the Sussexes just lit a match of their own."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.
The couple has been living in the US since then with their two kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.