Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini breaks silence on arranging separate prayer meetings for Dharmendra and rift rumors with his first wife and stepchildren

  • By Sidra Khan
Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol
Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini has finally spoken out on the reignited rift buzz with her late husband, Dharmendra’s, first wife and children.

After the Ikkis actor’s death, his first and second wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema, have arranged separate prayer meetings for him, reigniting the rift speculation between the two families.

Moreover, last month, Shobhaa De – an Indian novelist and columnist – claimed that the Dream Girl actress was left out by Dharmendra’s first family after his passing.

Breaking silence on her rumored feud with Prakash and stepsons – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta – the Baghban actress gave a bombshell statement to the Times of India.

Speaking to the outlet, Hema Malini shared the reason behind separate prayer meetings, saying, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (It is out family matter). We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different.”

“Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did,” she added.

In the interview, Hema Malini also addressed reports about Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse becoming a museum, saying Sunny Deol is exploring a similar idea.

She also dismissed rift rumours, stressing that both families are on good terms and that everything is happening smoothly.

For those unfamiliar, Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and the couple shared four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.

In 1980, he tied the knot with his Sholay costar Hema Malini, while still being married to his first wife.

With Hema, Dharmendra had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review

Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review
Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair

Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair
Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League
Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa
Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya
Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration
From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026

From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026
Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony

Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony
Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’

Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’
Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday

Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Popular News

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
14 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
an hour ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
43 minutes ago