Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini has finally spoken out on the reignited rift buzz with her late husband, Dharmendra’s, first wife and children.
After the Ikkis actor’s death, his first and second wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema, have arranged separate prayer meetings for him, reigniting the rift speculation between the two families.
Moreover, last month, Shobhaa De – an Indian novelist and columnist – claimed that the Dream Girl actress was left out by Dharmendra’s first family after his passing.
Breaking silence on her rumored feud with Prakash and stepsons – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta – the Baghban actress gave a bombshell statement to the Times of India.
Speaking to the outlet, Hema Malini shared the reason behind separate prayer meetings, saying, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (It is out family matter). We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different.”
“Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did,” she added.
In the interview, Hema Malini also addressed reports about Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse becoming a museum, saying Sunny Deol is exploring a similar idea.
She also dismissed rift rumours, stressing that both families are on good terms and that everything is happening smoothly.
For those unfamiliar, Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and the couple shared four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.
In 1980, he tied the knot with his Sholay costar Hema Malini, while still being married to his first wife.
With Hema, Dharmendra had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.