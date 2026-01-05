Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair

Amitabh Bachchan has brought a Gen-Z flair to shower his grandson with appreciation.
On Monday, January 5, the Bhoothnath actor took to his official Instagram account to hype up Agastya Nanda for the massive success of his new film, Ikkis, in a trendy style.
In the caption, the legendary Indian actor wrote, “YO .. Agastya .. way to go ..”
The post also featured a poster of the biographical war drama film that showed the box office collection of the movie.
"COURAGE OPENS 2026. 22.05 CR*," it stated about the gross collection.
Furthermore, the poster also featured a breakdown of the four-day collection, noting that Ikkis earned INR 7.28 crore on Day 1, INR 4.02 crore on Day 2, INR 5.05 on Day 3, and INR 5.70 on Day 4.
Ikkis plot:
Based on a true story, Ikkis follows the story of “80-year-old Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Dharmendra) as he journeys to Pakistan to revisit the battlefield where his son, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda), was martyred during the 1971 India–Pakistan war at just 21 years of age,” shared TOI.
The plot continues, “When he visits Pakistan in 2001, he is warmly welcomed by retired Brigadier Khwaja Mohammad Naser (Jaideep Ahlawat), a former adversary who carries a devastating truth—the impossible burden of revealing to a father that it was he who killed his son.”
Ikkis cast:
Ikkis features a star-studded cast that includes Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna, Aadyanshi Kapoor, and Pragati Anand.