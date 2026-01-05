Trending
  • By Web Desk
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair

Amitabh Bachchan gets trendy to hype up grandson Agastya Nanda for his new film ‘Ikkis’s massive success

  • By Web Desk
Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair
Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair

Amitabh Bachchan has brought a Gen-Z flair to shower his grandson with appreciation.

On Monday, January 5, the Bhoothnath actor took to his official Instagram account to hype up Agastya Nanda for the massive success of his new film, Ikkis, in a trendy style.

In the caption, the legendary Indian actor wrote, “YO .. Agastya .. way to go ..”

The post also featured a poster of the biographical war drama film that showed the box office collection of the movie.

"COURAGE OPENS 2026. 22.05 CR*," it stated about the gross collection.

Furthermore, the poster also featured a breakdown of the four-day collection, noting that Ikkis earned INR 7.28 crore on Day 1, INR 4.02 crore on Day 2, INR 5.05 on Day 3, and INR 5.70 on Day 4.

Ikkis plot:

Based on a true story, Ikkis follows the story of “80-year-old Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Dharmendra) as he journeys to Pakistan to revisit the battlefield where his son, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda), was martyred during the 1971 India–Pakistan war at just 21 years of age,” shared TOI.

The plot continues, “When he visits Pakistan in 2001, he is warmly welcomed by retired Brigadier Khwaja Mohammad Naser (Jaideep Ahlawat), a former adversary who carries a devastating truth—the impossible burden of revealing to a father that it was he who killed his son.”

Ikkis cast:

Ikkis features a star-studded cast that includes Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna, Aadyanshi Kapoor, and Pragati Anand.

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review

Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review
Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol
Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League
Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa
Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya
Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration
From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026

From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026
Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony

Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony
Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’

Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’
Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday

Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Popular News

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
14 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
an hour ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
43 minutes ago