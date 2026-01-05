Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his experience of watching Dhurandhar, as he praised the film while also pointing out the political messages he did not agree with.
Penning his thoughts on Letterboxd, the filmmaker called it a "brilliant film that entirely set in Pakistan," adding that he appreciated the filmmaking while ignoring the two "propaganda dialogues" he did not agree with.
Praising Aditya Dhar, he added, "Man is honest, Not an opportunist like others, all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Filmmakin is top notch.
Drawing parallels with Hollywood, Kashyap compared Dhurandhar to films such as The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and House of Dynamite, which he referred to as Oscar-winning American propaganda films.
He said he was able to enjoy Dhurandhar in a similar way by overlooking the political messaging he disagreed with and appreciating the director's determination.
Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has set major box office records, earning more than INR 1,200 crore worldwide since its release.
Dhurandar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.