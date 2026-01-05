Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40 

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her depth in acting, has now given space to new talents for an "experiential learning" opportunity.
The King actress has marked her 40th birthday with a purpose close to her heart.
On Monday, January 5th, Padukone launched a thrilling program for individuals who want to pursue a career in the Indian entertainment industry.
The mom-of-one named the special project "Create With Me 2.0," which she initially launched as she wanted to collaborate with her fans.
"I am beyond thrilled to launch my passion project - OnSet - an experiential learning program for technicians across various departments wanting to build a career in Indian film, television and advertising," she stated in the caption.
The Om Shanti Om starlet continued, "Visit the onset program. Send in your work, tell us about yourself and stand a chance to work with or create with the best in the business!"
"I cannot wait to welcome the next generation of creative talent On Set!" the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress concluded.
Deepika Padukone released the video clip alongside the incredible message to her fans on her 40th birthday.
On the work front, the Padmaavat actress is currently filming for her upcoming film, King, which will release in theatres in 2026, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan.