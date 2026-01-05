Trending
'Humsafar' star Navin Waqar breaks silence on character's shocking death

Navin Waqar, who played Sara in the classic Pakistani drama Humsafar, has opened up about her character's death.

During her appearance on Tabish Hashmi's talk show, Hasna Mana Hai, an audience member asked Navin about her character, who resorted to self-harm when the main lead, played by Fawad Khan, rejected her.

At the end of the series, Sara took her own life, prompting the fan to ask what message the Case No. 9 actress would have for someone who might have taken inspiration from her character and tried to self-harm.

While appreciating the fan's heavy question, Navin shared that she believed Sara's fate should've been different.

"Back in those days, some 13 to 15 years ago, people wouldn't talk about these things as much. I had my problem with that scene where she commits suicide and harms herself. She should've gotten help," she said.

Suggesting different plots for her character, Navin shared that they should've sent Sara abroad, while also admitting that such a change might not have been allowed due to the narrative.

Coming back to the audience members' question, the 40-year-old noted, "If, God forbid, you have any thoughts telling you 'if I do this, everything will be alright', that is not true."

She added, "Life is an important gift God has given to you," as she urged people to not "waste it over someone".

Moreover, Navin advised people to "live for yourself, focus on people who love you and never, never let anyone tell you you’re worthless."

Notably, Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Navin Waqar, among others, aired in September 2011 and was directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat.

