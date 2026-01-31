Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement

The forthcoming film 'Bullah' is set to hit the theatres on Eid Al Fitr 2026 worldwide

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film Bullah released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement

Pakistan’s upcoming film Bullah's thrilling teaser has officially released, packed with action, and savagery.

The film marks the return of the legendary lollywood film actor Shaan Shahid to the big screen after a long hiatus of three years.

The action-packed teaser opened with Shaan’s powerful dialogue in the background, setting the tone for a brutal realm and gang chaos somewhere in Punjab.

Though the teaser doesn’t give away away any plot points, the story seemingly surrounds a huge mafia that torture and kill anyone who interrupts them.


Bullah is backed by Shoaib Khan Films and produced by Shake Films Official Production and written by Nasir Adeeb.

The cast includes Shaan Shahid, Sara Loren, NaeemaButt, Maham Mirza, Ali Josh, Bayzaaah, Waseem Ali, and SaleemSheikh, showcasing slick visuals, intense action and dramatic tension.

The teaser quickly drew the nation's attention, as fans and other Pakistani stars expressed excitement for the upcoming film.

Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar commented, “Wish u all the success @sadya_shoaibkhan”

A fan wrote, “Super star is Back.”

Another fan wrote, "Desperately waiting for the film.”

The forthcoming film Bullah is set to hit the theatres on Eid Al Fitr 2026 worldwide.

Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Bollywood in mourning Catherine O’Hara’s death
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Alia Bhatt opens up about social media struggles after becoming mom to Raha
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Shah Rukh Khan sends sweet message to Rani Mukerji as ‘Mardaani 3’ hits cinemas
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

5 hours ago
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
an hour ago
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
2 hours ago