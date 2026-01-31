Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement

Pakistan’s upcoming film Bullah's thrilling teaser has officially released, packed with action, and savagery.
The film marks the return of the legendary lollywood film actor Shaan Shahid to the big screen after a long hiatus of three years.
The action-packed teaser opened with Shaan’s powerful dialogue in the background, setting the tone for a brutal realm and gang chaos somewhere in Punjab.
Though the teaser doesn’t give away away any plot points, the story seemingly surrounds a huge mafia that torture and kill anyone who interrupts them.
Bullah is backed by Shoaib Khan Films and produced by Shake Films Official Production and written by Nasir Adeeb.
The cast includes Shaan Shahid, Sara Loren, NaeemaButt, Maham Mirza, Ali Josh, Bayzaaah, Waseem Ali, and SaleemSheikh, showcasing slick visuals, intense action and dramatic tension.
The teaser quickly drew the nation's attention, as fans and other Pakistani stars expressed excitement for the upcoming film.
Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar commented, “Wish u all the success @sadya_shoaibkhan”
A fan wrote, “Super star is Back.”
Another fan wrote, "Desperately waiting for the film.”
The forthcoming film Bullah is set to hit the theatres on Eid Al Fitr 2026 worldwide.