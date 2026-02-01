Trending
AR Rahman issues new controversial statement amid 'communal' remarks fury

AR Rahman recently issued a new controversial statement, weeks after he made a "communal" remarks.

For the unversed, the acclaimed Indian composer, in a recent interview, claimed that the industry may be getting communal.

According to Rahman, he's been getting less work in Hindi cinema since the last eight years because of the sudden shift.

Now, the renowned music producer made appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he made comparison of hsow’s segment whisper game and messages getting corrupted in transit.

“This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures,” the Oscar-winning music composer said, adding, “The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way.”

Rahman, who attended the show along Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, said, “If there are no dialogues, it’s such a celebration of music. Because you have all the real estate to do music.”

However, he also shared that it’s also terrifying because people will be judging.

Earlier this month, AR Rahman told BBC, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face.”

However, after facing backlash from fans and artist fellow from the industry, the music legend defended his remarks and apologised.

