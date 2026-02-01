Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations  

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Neelam Kothari has finally reacted to Govinda's romance speculations. 

Despite the Naseeb star's public confession about his deep love for Neelam, the actress has never addressed the rumours.

Now, in a conversation with Usha Kakde Productions in a podcast, the Hum Sath Sath Hain star said her alleged relationship with Govinda in the 90s, and denied them once again. 

    "O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acchhe insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this question is not true)," Neelam clarified.

    She continued, "He is a wonderful human being, and we have done several hit films. But, this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us."

    During an interview with Hauterfly in 2024, Neelam was questioned about her relationship rumours with Govinda, when she had said, "That was not… I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify."

    The statement came a month after Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, sparked divorce rumours over her cheating allegations against the actor.

    The two tied the knot in 1987, when he was 24, and she was 18. The couple also share their two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. 

    While Neelam Kothari married businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000, they got divorced soon after. 

    After her divorce, she exchanged the marital vows with actor Samir Soni in 2011, after a brief relationship.  

