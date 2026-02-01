Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch

As Tamannaah Bhatia begins her journey as an entrepreneur, Farah Khan joined her to celebrate the milestone moment.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 31, the 61-year-old Indian film director and choreographer shared a sweet post, congratulating the Aaj Ki Raat star for her new venture with a hearty shout-out.
In the post, Farah celebrated the launch of Tamannaah’s jewelry brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, with a heartfelt caption, writing, “Raat haseen n hum shararti .. congratulations @tamannaahspeaks on ur new venture..”
“only a diamond can recognise diamonds.. @tamannaahdotcom,” she sweetly added.
The post also included a gallery of photos featuring the Om Shanti Om director and the Entertainment actress posing at what appears to be Tamannaah’s jewelry store.
Introducing her luxury brand to fans, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a heartfelt post on Instagram on January 23, writing, “This is TAMANNAAH FINE JEWELLER.”
“This isn’t about collecting pieces. It’s about finding the ones that stay. Designed for people who don’t wait for occasions, but live fully in between them. Jewellery that slips into the everyday, carried from morning light to evening glow.”
Who is Tamannaah Bhatia?
Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.
The actress is well known for her performances in many famous films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Entertainment, Humshakals, Lust Stories 2, Jailer, Stree 2, and Baahubali: The Epic.