Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch

‘Aaj Ki Raat’ star Tamannaah Bhatia turns entrepreneur with the launch of her jewelry brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery

  • By Sidra Khan
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch

As Tamannaah Bhatia begins her journey as an entrepreneur, Farah Khan joined her to celebrate the milestone moment.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 31, the 61-year-old Indian film director and choreographer shared a sweet post, congratulating the Aaj Ki Raat star for her new venture with a hearty shout-out.

In the post, Farah celebrated the launch of Tamannaah’s jewelry brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, with a heartfelt caption, writing, “Raat haseen n hum shararti .. congratulations @tamannaahspeaks on ur new venture..”

“only a diamond can recognise diamonds.. @tamannaahdotcom,” she sweetly added.

The post also included a gallery of photos featuring the Om Shanti Om director and the Entertainment actress posing at what appears to be Tamannaah’s jewelry store.

Introducing her luxury brand to fans, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a heartfelt post on Instagram on January 23, writing, “This is TAMANNAAH FINE JEWELLER.”

“This isn’t about collecting pieces. It’s about finding the ones that stay. Designed for people who don’t wait for occasions, but live fully in between them. Jewellery that slips into the everyday, carried from morning light to evening glow.”

Who is Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

The actress is well known for her performances in many famous films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Entertainment, Humshakals, Lust Stories 2, Jailer, Stree 2, and Baahubali: The Epic.

Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’
Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’
Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
55 minutes ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago