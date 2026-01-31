Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel 

Nida Yasir's 52nd birthday celebrations are so Gen-Z coded!
On Friday, January 30th, Pakistan’s morning show queen shared a heartfelt video of herself celebrating her big day.
In the viral video clip, Nida is seen channelling her inner Gen-Z energy as she serves a "cool girl" persona.
The mom of three is looking stylish as she sported a casual white fleece jacket, which she paired with black trousers and a white T-shirt.
For the birthday glam, she wore minimal makeup as she elevated her look by wearing cat-eye sunglasses and letting her natural curls open in the air.
As her light-hearted reel gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to wish her a very happy birthday.
One fan commented, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAYYYY MY FAVOURITE PERSONNN."
"Happy happy birthday to one of my favourite humans," another noted.
While many criticized her for being too childish, "Why does she perform in such cartoonish styles nowadays?"
In addition to the birthday post, Nida Yasir was also previously challenged online after her controversial morning show host behaviour.
In December last year, she faced controversy for accusing food delivery riders of "swindling" customers by withholding change.
Her remarks, which included admitting to delaying rider deliveries, sparked massive social media backlash, forcing a public apology.
As of now, Nida Yasir has not reacted to the backlash she received on her birthday reel.