Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown

Sonam Kapoor is serving maternity fashion goals to all pregnant women out there in style.
On January 31, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star shared a few images on Instagram while flaunting her baby bump with race and confidence.
Sonam attended a special event hosted by luxury beauty brand Lancôme, where she was named as the brand’s first-ever Indian ambassador, describing it as a “full circle moment.”
The 40-year-old captioned post, “A new chapter. And a full circle moment with @lorealgroupe. Proud to be the first face from India for @lancomeofficial , representing a vision of beauty that is timeless, confident and unapologetically feminine.”
“This moment celebrates womanhood, strength, vulnerability, ambition and grace, all coexisting.
Exactly as we do. Here’s to showing up fully,” she added.
For the event, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag artist opted for a gorgeous navy blue velvet gown, creating a luxury look.
The gown flowed into a floor-sweeping hem, adding an elegant sweep and elevating the look into a true red-carpet moment.
She complemented her look with sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring.
The post drew significant attention online, as fans and fellow artists gushed to the comment section to appreciate her strength and resilience.
A fan wrote, “Stunning mama.”
Senior artist Vimi Joshi wrote, “Beyond Beautiful”
Another fan commented, “mother is here to slay.”