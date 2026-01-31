Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown

The 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star was named as the brand Lancôme's first-ever Indian ambassador, describing it as a 'full circle moment'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown

Sonam Kapoor is serving maternity fashion goals to all pregnant women out there in style.

On January 31, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star shared a few images on Instagram while flaunting her baby bump with race and confidence.

Sonam attended a special event hosted by luxury beauty brand Lancôme, where she was named as the brand’s first-ever Indian ambassador, describing it as a “full circle moment.”

The 40-year-old captioned post, “A new chapter. And a full circle moment with @lorealgroupe. Proud to be the first face from India for @lancomeofficial , representing a vision of beauty that is timeless, confident and unapologetically feminine.”

“This moment celebrates womanhood, strength, vulnerability, ambition and grace, all coexisting.

s

Exactly as we do. Here’s to showing up fully,” she added.

For the event, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag artist opted for a gorgeous navy blue velvet gown, creating a luxury look.

The gown flowed into a floor-sweeping hem, adding an elegant sweep and elevating the look into a true red-carpet moment.

She complemented her look with sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring.

The post drew significant attention online, as fans and fellow artists gushed to the comment section to appreciate her strength and resilience.

A fan wrote, “Stunning mama.”

Senior artist Vimi Joshi wrote, “Beyond Beautiful”

Another fan commented, “mother is here to slay.”

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
‘Mardaani 3’: Gauri Khan becomes fan of Rani Mukerji’s ‘brilliant’ performance
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Maya Ali makes eyes pop with bombshell confession about her ‘type’ of men
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone shares romantic plans for perfect day with Ranveer Singh

Popular News

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations

2 hours ago
Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football

Tom Brady spills secret behind his love for football

an hour ago
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name

Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
an hour ago