Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is part of the Norwegian royal family by marriage, as she tied the knot with Prince Haakon in 2001

  • By Hania Jamil
Norways crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has spoken out about her "embarrassing" friendship with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, after the latest release of Epstein files.

On Friday, January 30, the US Department of Justice released over three million documents, some of which highlighted the princess' friendship with the disgraced financier.

The fresh documents included messages between the pair, discussing her family life, their meeting at his Florida home, and Jeffrey's attempts at "wife hunting."

Speaking to a Norwegian broadcaster, NRK, Mette-Marit disowned her friendship with him, expressing "regret" at not checking his background thoroughly.

"Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein's background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was," she said in a statement given to the broadcaster.

Mette-Marit continued, "I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing."

The royal had first been linked with Epstein in 2019, following his death in a prison cell.

In a statement issued at the time, she stated, "I would never have had anything to do with Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of his criminal acts. I should have investigated Epstein's past and regret that I did not."

The disturbing connection once again came under the spotlight amid legal troubles with her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who is set to go on trial on February 3 for assault and rape charges.

Moreover, the charges also include abuse in close relationships, assaulting a public official, making death threats and acts of violence, alongside motoring offences.

Mette-Marit welcomed Marius before she met Crown Prince Haakon, and he is not considered to be a part of Norway's royal house.

Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite
New Epstein files expose Andrew’s scandalous plan against Royal Family
New Epstein files expose Andrew’s scandalous plan against Royal Family
King Charles ‘intensifies’ Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction with bold move
King Charles ‘intensifies’ Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction with bold move

Popular News

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
an hour ago
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser

Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

an hour ago