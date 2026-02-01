Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has spoken out about her "embarrassing" friendship with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, after the latest release of Epstein files.
On Friday, January 30, the US Department of Justice released over three million documents, some of which highlighted the princess' friendship with the disgraced financier.
The fresh documents included messages between the pair, discussing her family life, their meeting at his Florida home, and Jeffrey's attempts at "wife hunting."
Speaking to a Norwegian broadcaster, NRK, Mette-Marit disowned her friendship with him, expressing "regret" at not checking his background thoroughly.
"Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein's background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was," she said in a statement given to the broadcaster.
Mette-Marit continued, "I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing."
The royal had first been linked with Epstein in 2019, following his death in a prison cell.
In a statement issued at the time, she stated, "I would never have had anything to do with Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of his criminal acts. I should have investigated Epstein's past and regret that I did not."
The disturbing connection once again came under the spotlight amid legal troubles with her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who is set to go on trial on February 3 for assault and rape charges.
Moreover, the charges also include abuse in close relationships, assaulting a public official, making death threats and acts of violence, alongside motoring offences.
Mette-Marit welcomed Marius before she met Crown Prince Haakon, and he is not considered to be a part of Norway's royal house.