Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’

Aima Baig’s latest announcement has sent her fans into a frenzy!
The Baazi hitmaker, with her new Instagram post on Saturday, January 31, sparked a buzz of anticipation by announcing the release date for her upcoming song Na Tumse Zyaada.
In the post, the 30-year-old Pakistani singer dropped an exciting teaser for her new music video, featuring her exuding charm in stylish ensembles, while an upbeat melody in the background set the perfect vibe.
“Told you - this year will be full of music and this one is super special to me i hope you all like it as much as i did. The entire team became my family,” Aima penned in the caption.
Announcing the release date, the Raaz-e-Ulfat songstress wrote, “When love needs no comparison, no explanation… Na Tumse Zyaada. Releasing on 2nd feb.”
She wrapped up her post with a heartfelt note, expressing, “Hope you feel every word as deeply as I did.”
Fans’ reactions:
Aima Baig’s thrilling announcement immediately grabbed attention from her fans, with one of them commenting, “I know this song will be my next fav song.”
“Aima jiiiii ! You possess a rare kind of beauty that shines brighter than any star, inside and out,” another sweetly stated.
A third gushed, “Aima ji you’re looking absolutely ethereal. waiting impatiently for this song.”
Who is Aima Baig?
Born on March 10, 1995, Aima Noor-ul Ain Baig is a Pakistani singer and model, known for her soundtracks in Pakistani films and television dramas.
Her famous songs include Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Baazi, and Ballay Ballay.