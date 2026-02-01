Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’

Durefishan starrer ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’ concluded earlier this week

  • By Salima Bhutto
Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’
Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’

Durefishan Saleem finally talks about being grateful for another chapter in life as she left fans emotional, bidding farewell to hew drama, Sanwal Yaar Piya.

The 30-year-old actress, who played Piya in the recently concluded drama, took to Instagram on late Saturday night, January 31 and posted a picture of herself being all dolled up as bride.

The Ishq Murshid actress wrote, “Grateful for another chapter -grateful for you all.”

Durefishan starrer ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’ concluded earlier this week


Saleem added, “Ps I am sucker for happy endings too but as my director and writer sahab says wo ishq hi kya jaha majnu ko laila mil jaya.”

Her post was filled comments by her fans who loved the serial and specially her character as one wrote, “Loved how piya chose to complete her education first .But still feel bad for Sanwal.”

Another posted, “We will miss our piya ji & her Kadak chai ki recipe!”

In the last episode, her character Piya made a bold decision about her future.

She was reunited with the man she loved, however, she refused to marry him and opted to become an independent woman and complete her education first.

Apart from Durefishan Saleem, Sanwal Yaar Piya also starred Ahmed Ali Akbar and Feroze Khan.

Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch
Farah Khan gives hearty shout-out to Tamannaah Bhatia for her brand launch
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Aima Baig announces release date for her new song ‘Na Tumse Zyaada’
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda's alleged romance speculations
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in elegant navy-blue gown
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Hania Amir calls out fashion critics over brutal bride look reviews
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Nida Yasir faces backlash after channelling 'cool girl' vibes in birthday reel
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Thrilling teaser for new action‑packed film 'Bullah' released, sparks excitement
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Salman Khan scores big legal win against 'Dabangg' director
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Shahid Kapoor slams Bollywood for not making 'good films'
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' chips in hilarious post
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed
Sajal Aly pens sweetest note for newlywed Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
60 minutes ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago