Durefishan leaves fans emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Sanwal Yaar Piya’

Durefishan Saleem finally talks about being grateful for another chapter in life as she left fans emotional, bidding farewell to hew drama, Sanwal Yaar Piya.
The 30-year-old actress, who played Piya in the recently concluded drama, took to Instagram on late Saturday night, January 31 and posted a picture of herself being all dolled up as bride.
The Ishq Murshid actress wrote, “Grateful for another chapter -grateful for you all.”
Saleem added, “Ps I am sucker for happy endings too but as my director and writer sahab says wo ishq hi kya jaha majnu ko laila mil jaya.”
Her post was filled comments by her fans who loved the serial and specially her character as one wrote, “Loved how piya chose to complete her education first .But still feel bad for Sanwal.”
Another posted, “We will miss our piya ji & her Kadak chai ki recipe!”
In the last episode, her character Piya made a bold decision about her future.
She was reunited with the man she loved, however, she refused to marry him and opted to become an independent woman and complete her education first.
Apart from Durefishan Saleem, Sanwal Yaar Piya also starred Ahmed Ali Akbar and Feroze Khan.