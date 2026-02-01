Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence targeted in shooting, investigation underway

Rohit Shetty's building intensified security after unidentified individuals opened fire outside the filmmaker's residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday.
As per the officials, the disturbing incident took place in the early hours of February 1, following which security was tightened.
"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," noted authorities.
It was not immediately known whether the renowned filmmaker was at his residence at the time of the incident.
According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building, and as of now, no injuries have been reported.
While the probe is underway, a heavy police presence has been deployed outside the building, and a forensic science team was spotted at the scene to collect evidence.
On the work front, Rohit Shetty last directed Singham Again, which failed to leave its mark at the box office.
Moreover, Rohit is set to work at Golmaal 5 and will also direct a biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with John Abraham in the lead role.