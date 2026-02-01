Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Ushna Shah reacts to alleged Deepak Chopra emails in fresh Epstein files

Ushna Shah has spoken up about the Indian-American writer Deepak Chopra's alleged links with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice released over three million documents linked to Epstein on Friday, where a number of notable names were mentioned, including President Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

In one of the emails, dated December 29, 2016, Deepak allegedly penned, "In California. She visited for a weekend a while ago. Have invited again in future. Innocent and smart at the same time."

The email was signed with the new age guru and the alternative medicine advocate's name, "Deepak Chopra."

Resharing the post which featured the email on her Instagram Stories, Ushna wrote, "Deepak likes them "innocent and smart", Can I just say I called that he's a fraud years ago."

Picture Credit: Ushna Shah/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Ushna Shah/ Instagram

"An enlightened fraud though," the Ae Ishq-e-Junoon actress concluded.

Earlier in November 2025, the files revealed that Epstein had contacted the guru in 2016.

The disgraced financier had sent Deepak a news link after reports emerged that a woman named Katie Johnson, who accused President Trump of rape, had withdrawn her civil lawsuit.

