  By Sidra Khan
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake's 45th with romantic post: 'Love you'

Justin Timberlake has turned 45 and Jessica Biel is the happiest!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 31, The Sinner actress posted a romantic tribute as she rang in her husband’s milestone birthday.

“Happy 45th to a true original. I love you baby,” she wrote.

Accompanying the loving wish was a sweet photo of the lovebirds, featuring them on a breathtaking beach.

Celebrating Timberlake’s special day, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also posted a warm tribute alongside a carousel of throwbacks.

“Happy birthday, Justin. I look forward to becoming more acquainted this year,” he captioned.

About Justin Timberlake:

Born on January 31, 1981, Justin Randall Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and dancer.

Known as the Prince of Pop, his outstanding talent in music has made him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake began dating in January 2007. After getting engaged in December 2011, the couple tied the knot on October 19, 2012.

"When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people. It wasn't the time," the Selfish singer wrote in an excerpt provided to Entertainment Weekly.

He continued, "But I was thinking about her. Thoughts kept leaping into my mind: I'm kind of really interested in that girl. There was just something about that girl. Kind of interested in that girl.

The lovebirds are now parents to two sons, Silas Randall Timberlake (born in 2015) and Phineas Timberlake (born in 2020).

