Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood

Daveed Diggs and his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman welcomed their son in 2024

  • By Salima Bhutto
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood

Daveed Diggs is enjoying his best fatherhood era as according to him, it’s the best thing he has ever done.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actor discussed fatherhood, saying, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done — and it’s not even close, and I’ve lived a charmed life since.”

Diggs, who welcomed his son in 2024 with his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman, went on to say, “But I think in terms of how it relates to my work, to me it just felt like an immediate focusing agent.”

The actor, whose latest movie In the Blink of an Eye premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, added, “Sometimes it’s hard to be like, ‘Oh, what should I do right now? Or is this a thing I need to take or should I be out here hustling more?’ And all of a sudden it was just like, ‘If it doesn’t make [my son’s] life better, it doesn’t matter.’”

According to the Tony winner, his values are “so clear” now.

Trolls Band Together actor, in the end, said, “So actually in all the ways I thought it would be tough it actually has been really clarifying and amazing.”

On professional front, Daveed Diggs’s In the Blink of an Eye is scheduled for a streaming release on Hulu on February 27, 2026.

Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death

Popular News

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
an hour ago
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser

Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

an hour ago