Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood

Daveed Diggs is enjoying his best fatherhood era as according to him, it’s the best thing he has ever done.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actor discussed fatherhood, saying, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done — and it’s not even close, and I’ve lived a charmed life since.”
Diggs, who welcomed his son in 2024 with his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman, went on to say, “But I think in terms of how it relates to my work, to me it just felt like an immediate focusing agent.”
The actor, whose latest movie In the Blink of an Eye premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, added, “Sometimes it’s hard to be like, ‘Oh, what should I do right now? Or is this a thing I need to take or should I be out here hustling more?’ And all of a sudden it was just like, ‘If it doesn’t make [my son’s] life better, it doesn’t matter.’”
According to the Tony winner, his values are “so clear” now.
Trolls Band Together actor, in the end, said, “So actually in all the ways I thought it would be tough it actually has been really clarifying and amazing.”
On professional front, Daveed Diggs’s In the Blink of an Eye is scheduled for a streaming release on Hulu on February 27, 2026.