  By Hania Jamil
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker welcomed son with the NFL star, Stefon Diggs, in November 2025

  By Hania Jamil
Cardi B has reportedly warned boyfriend Stefon Diggs after he welcomed four children with four different women in 2025.

As reported by The Sun on Saturday, January 31, the Grammy winner has told her boyfriend that she'll be out if another child comes forward.

"She's been very clear with Stefon: if he messes up, if another woman comes forward with a baby after they became official and started a family together, she's done," shared an insider.

Diggs welcomed daughter Charliee Harper with Aileen Lopera in April 2025, a son with K'yanna Barber in 2025, and a daughter with Cayy Benji, also born sometime in 2025.

The New England Patriots also welcomed a baby boy with Cardi B in November 2025.

Moreover, Lopera filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against Diggs earlier this month, after a paternity test proved that the wide receiver is the father of Charliee.

While the Up rapper has remained loyal to the NFL player and does not appreciate the "drama", she is aware that "he has been faithful since they made things official and that he's been transparent about his previous relationships, only seeing her since they committed to each other."

The tipster also revealed that the 33-year-old, who shares daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4, with estranged husband Offset, "loves" that Diggs is "not a deadbeat dad."

"She sees his children as an extension of the family and enjoys when they're all together, spending time as one big extended family," the source noted.

Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024, went Instagram official with Stefon Diggs in June 2025.

