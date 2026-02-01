Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins has honoured his father, Phil Collins, on his 75th birthday amid his serious health struggles.

The 36-year-old actress penned down a personal birthday tribute to her father on her Instagram on Saturday, January 31, featuring a recent photo of the duo together, and a throwback showing her father carrying the actress as a young child.

The Emily in Paris star began, "Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together."


Lily wrote, "For all you've accomplished, all the joy you've brought so many all over the world for all these years… all the lessons we've learned, all the memories we've shared, and all the new ones to come, thank you."

The MaXXXine actress went on to say, "I count myself so lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. Love you to the moon and back again."

The birthday celebration of the Genesis frontman, who officially retired from touring in 2022, comes just days after the legendary musician spoke candidly about his ongoing health struggles.

It’s worth mentioning here that Phil Collins has been suffering from type 2 diabetes and complications stemming from a serious spinal injury sustained in 2007.

