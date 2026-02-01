Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz

Wanna One, a K-pop boy band formed in 2017 through the survival show Produce 101 season 2, is set to reunite after seven years of hiatus. They officially disbanded in January 2019.
On Sunday, February 1, Mnet Plus shared clicks of handwritten letters from the members on their social media account, in which the artists addressed their fans ahead of the highly anticipated comeback.
Lee Da-hwi wrote, "Wanna One fans! Do you remember when we promised to reunite when you all gathered? We're here, albeit late, to keep that promise! Now that spring has passed, let's meet soon! Love you, Wanna One fans."
"Wanna One, let's go!" added Kim Jae-hwan, who secured fourth rank in the finale. He vowed to show a more mature and impressive side to fans who waited for the group for seven years.
Ha Sung-woon, who began his solo career in 2019, stated, "Is this a dream right now? Even if it is, it's fine! Can I shout 'Wanna One fans' again?! Sung-woon shared his excitement on the reunion, promising, "This is just the beginning."
The former leader of Wanna One, Yoon Ji-sung, added, "Wanna One fans! It's been so long, so let me calm down first," noting that he believes the passionate fanbase will welcome them back with open arms, making the reunion a success.
A message from Park Woo-jin read, "Wanna One fans, so much time has passed. I knew you'd be this happy. It's time to bring out the memories we've cherished in our hearts. This is no longer a dream we longed for—it's reality. Are you ready to be happier than anyone? Let's have fun! Go!”
Park Ji-hoon, who has made a name for himself in the K-drama circle with his series Weak Hero, added, "Thank you for waiting without limits. Wanna One fans, saved in my heart again. I love you," recalling his iconic "save" phrase from the survival show.
Teasingly, Ong Seong-wu wrote, "Wanna One fans who've been dormant, awaken. We, Wanna One, have returned on the spring breeze. Now, let's meet again on *Wanna One Go*."
Meanwhile, Kang Daniel, who is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on February 9, chimed in, "I'm happy to greet you with good news after a long time!" The 29-year-old also hinted that fans might be able to see him on the reality show.
Hwang Min-hyung, who is set to return to acting with Study Group Season 2, also expressed his gratitude towards fans for waiting.
Bae Jin-young penned, "Wanna One fans, hello. Even as I write this, my hands are shaking, and I wonder if this is real. First, I missed you so much and wanted to meet. Thank you for always cheering and watching from the same spot. It feels like that long-awaited moment has finally come. I miss you. Let’s meet again."
Finally, Taiwanese member Lai Guanlin, who is currently focusing on direction, left a heartfelt message in Korean, reading, "Wanna One fans, do you remember me? Thank you for supporting us back then. I’m doing well now. Please love our members a lot. Wanna One fans, stay happy. I will be too."
Wanna One is confirmed to reunite for a new reality programme, Wanna One go. All members except Kang Daniel, who enlists on the 9th, and Lai Kuan-lin, who is active in China as an actor and director, are scheduled to appear as a full group.