Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star is reportedly seeking a ‘steadier and private’ romance months after breaking up from Ana de Armas

  • By Sidra Khan
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?
Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?

Months after his high-profile breakup, Tom Cruise is gearing up to date once again!

In a surprising report by Radar Online, an insider shared that after parting ways with Ana de Armas, the Mission: Impossible star is now seeking “steadier and more private” romance.

Keeping his requirements in mind, Cruise’s friends are reportedly trying to set him up with an A-list Hollywood icon, who has previously worked with him in a hit movie.

As per the report, people close to the Jack Reacher actor think that his Top Gun costar Meg Ryan would be the perfect match for him.

“There’s a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too,” shared the insider.

They continued to share that the circles of both stars have been “gently creating opportunities” for them to spend more time together.

“It’s all very low-key at the moment, but there’s a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas:

The whirlwind romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas began in early 2025 and the duo broke up a few months later in October.

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Catherine O'Hara kept mystery illness hidden from pals with husband Bo Welch?
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Taylor Swift clarifies her true ‘intention’ in Lively-Baldoni legal mess
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor
Mariah Carey kicks off Grammys season with MusiCares Person of the Year honor
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
Charli XCX receive warm praise from 'The Gallerist' director for her 'craft'
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death
D4vd's Tesla to be crushed? PI makes major discovery linked to Celeste's death
Snoop Dogg's daughter announces shocking death: ‘Lost the love of my life'
Snoop Dogg's daughter announces shocking death: ‘Lost the love of my life'
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at 2026 Grammys
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at 2026 Grammys
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Cardi B addresses speculation over her and Stefon Diggs’ baby name
Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news
Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested days after split news
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet
Kanye West, North West light up Mexico stage with surprise duet

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
an hour ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago