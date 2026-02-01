Tom Cruise up for ‘steadier’ romance with A-list icon after Ana de Armas split?

Months after his high-profile breakup, Tom Cruise is gearing up to date once again!
In a surprising report by Radar Online, an insider shared that after parting ways with Ana de Armas, the Mission: Impossible star is now seeking “steadier and more private” romance.
Keeping his requirements in mind, Cruise’s friends are reportedly trying to set him up with an A-list Hollywood icon, who has previously worked with him in a hit movie.
As per the report, people close to the Jack Reacher actor think that his Top Gun costar Meg Ryan would be the perfect match for him.
“There’s a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too,” shared the insider.
They continued to share that the circles of both stars have been “gently creating opportunities” for them to spend more time together.
“It’s all very low-key at the moment, but there’s a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen.”
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas:
The whirlwind romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas began in early 2025 and the duo broke up a few months later in October.