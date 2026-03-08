Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly send an indirect message to the actress’ It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni the power couple seemed unbothered ahead of their upcoming trial.
According to PEOPLE, the couple was spotted at a recent game of Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wales on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
For the sport date, Reynolds donned a gray sweatshirt with jeans, while Lively chose to wear a denim jacket, a striped shirt and jeans.
The 38-year-old actress and her 49-year-old husband, who co-owns Wrexham, were seen showing PDA (Public Display of Affection) throughout the match as they kissed and wrapped their arms around each other.
At one point, the Gossip Girl actress appeared to rest her head on his shoulder as they both looked on at the game.
Following the match, both shared a snap separately on their Instagram Stories as well with the Another Simple Favor actress posting a smiling photo of herself and the Deadpool actor on the empty field, writing, "What. A. Game."
Their public outing came weeks after the actress made her court appearance in New York City February 11, 2026, regarding her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star.
The scheduled meeting was the last attempt to settle her lawsuit filed against Baldoni in 2024, alleging sexual harassment before a scheduled jury trial.
However, after several hours of negotiations, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were unable to reach a settlement; as a result, both will proceed to trial, scheduled for May 18, 2026.