  By Hania Jamil
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed

The beloved acting coach previously shared his health updates on a GoFundMe set up to support his family

Corey Parker, the Will & Grace star, has passed away at the age of 60 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed to TMZ by the acting coach's aunt, Emily Parker, who shared that Parker died from cancer on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Corey Parker type of cancer:

As per a GoFundMe set up to support his family, Corey Parker had previously been diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer.

The Big Man on Campus actor discovered the cancer after he underwent hip replacement surgery.

Parker kept fans and well-wishers updated about his health condition through various statements, posted by fundraiser organiser Marissa Hoisington, throughout 2025.

In a November 2025 update, the actor penned that the "90%" of his bones were covered with adenocarcinoma, which is a type of cancer that starts in the glands that line a person's organs.

Furthermore, in January 2026, Parker shared that the cancer was "wearing down my body to the point where I can no longer function properly" and he was unable to "fully engage in speech" and had "lost the ability to write and type".

In a final update shared on February 17, describing the cancer as "terminal", Parker revealed that he underwent radiation that had been intended to "reduce the pain from the cancer in my arm and in my hips", but it ended up impacting his "esophagus, my ability to speak and my overall orientation".

"I cannot thank you enough for all of the love and care. Your donations have made such a huge difference in our life and have allowed me to rest a little easier knowing that our needs are being met even while I can no longer have income," Parker noted.

Corey Parker, who was born and raised in New York City, began working as an actor at the age of 5 and training with teachers from the Actors Studio at 14 years old.

He later graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan.

Parker had a recurring role on Will & Grace as Josh, the meek and environmentally conscious boyfriend of Debra Messing's character, Grace Adler, and his last roles were in the TV series Sun Records and short film Winding Brook, both released in 2017.

