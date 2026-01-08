Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Naagzilla’ faces delay amid dating rumours involving a minor

Kartik Aaryan’s new upcoming film Naagzilla was hit with a delay after the lead actor became the centre of a controversy.
A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Aryan’s new movie Naagzilla, which was on August 14 to take advantage of the Independence Day weekend, might get delayed.
An insider told the outlet, “Naagzilla’s shoot is still going on and is expected to be wrapped up in a few months. Moreover, this is a film with heavy VFX. As a result, the post-production is going to take a lot of time. The makers of the film and lead actor Kartik Aaryan are very clear that they don’t want to rush through the process.”
“They are aware that they have a special film in hand and want to nurture and fine-tune it properly before presenting it to the audience. The makers of Naagzilla are looking for a new date, and once it is locked, it will be officially announced,” the source added.
It is worth noting that these reports of release delay have come after the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors were surrounded by a controversy regarding dating an alleged minor named Karina Kabiliute.
However, the speculations were later turned down by the girl.
The film, which will be released under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey.
Experts have noted that Naagzilla was the only movie that has booked the Independence Day slot. If it eventually vacates that window, it would be interesting to see which film steps in to claim it.
Following the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday on Christmas, Aryan will have two releases in 2026.