Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a heartfelt message shortly after their surprise hospital visit.
On Thursday, January 8 - a day before Kate's 44th birthday, the future queen joined her husband last minute for a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in London.
The purpose of the visit of the NHS health facility was to acknowledge the work of the staff and volunteers during a tough winter season.
Shortly after the visit, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales released a slew of photos, featuring Kate and William as they interacted with the hospital staff.
Alongside the carousel was a heartfelt message shared on behalf of the Prince and Catherine, "NHS Charities Together: Driving innovation, transforming care and supporting staff wellbeing."
It further read, "A huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers at Charing Cross Hospital, and across the UK, whose tireless efforts continue to change lives, every single day. Proud to be Joint Patrons of @nhscharitiestogether and see how it make a difference to the workforce and patients."
Kate - who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024 and has been in remission since January, 2025, was a vision in a burgundy trouser suit with matching blouse.
Kensington Palace also released a video of the royal couple from their visit to the Charing Cross Hospital's Neurorehabilitation unit - where they met brain injury survivors.
In the video, Kate and William could be seen interacting with the patients and their care takers.
This hospital appearance marks Kate Middleton and Prince William's official return to the Royal engagements after festive holidays.