Rashmika Mandanna returns to work shortly after wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s grand wedding moments made headlines across the social media but now the two dedicated stars have returned to their work.
Following the rumours of the newlyweds couple stepping into the work for their third joint project, Ranabaali, 2 weeks following their wedding, started swirling across the social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Animal star revealed that she has instead resumed filming for Mysaa with director Rawindra Pulle.
'Mysaa' update
The 29-year-old actress re-shared a delightful update on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of the filming crew hard at work.
The director tagged the star and mentioned, “The Hunt Begins,” with a hashtag for Mysaa.
For those unaware, the adorable couple exchange their wedding vows in a dreamy ceremony on February 26, after which they held a star-studded event of reception on March 4.
Meanwhile, the couple reunited to film Dear Comrade in 2019 and have been associated together ever since.