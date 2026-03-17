Gracie Abrams sparks buzz after dropping romantic Oscars snap with Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams has treated the internet with a date night snap with Paul Mescal in a surprising update.
The loved-up pair made their Oscars debut as a couple on Sunday when they walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Following the star-studded night, where Mescal-led film Hamnet was up for Best Picture, on Monday, March 16, the Close to You singer shared a carousel of series, including an adorable mirror selfie.
The romantic click saw the Normal People actor planting a kiss on the side of Abrams' head as the smiling hitmaker took the click with a glass of champagne in her other hand.
More photographs included their Oscars red carpet moments and Abrams posing for solo shots.
The last click of the carousel was a screenshot of the pair seating and screaming right behind a visibly taken-back Jessie Buckley at the Oscars.
The captured moment was when Mescal's co-star was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role in Hamnet as William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes.
Mescal and Abrams' Oscars date night came weeks after the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Awards in London.
For the unversed, Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been romantically involved since June 2024, and it has been reported that the Risk singer has moved to London since December while the actor films for The Beatles movie.