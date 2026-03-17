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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

King Charles' new title earns praises as video from Aviva Studios goes viral

King Charles III continues to impress royal fans with his urge to learn new skills

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles new title earns praises as video from Aviva Studios goes viral
King Charles' new title earns praises as video from Aviva Studios goes viral

King Charles III's most recent royal engagement showcases his thirst for learning new things.

The 77-year-old monarch during his visit to the Aviva Studios, home of Factory International on Monday, March 16, tied his hands on the decks as the DJ.

In a video shared by Royal Family's official account, His Majesty could be seen standing next to DJ Christian St Louis - trying his hands on Fading.

At one point in the viral video, Charles was seen giggling when the Dj cheered on him for trying the intrument.

The purpose of the visit was "to see the collaboration between The King’s Trust and Factory Academy."

As per the caption, "the King met young people and trainees and heard about the positive work that is being delivered."

What caught the attention of the royal fans was a catchy and creative title used for the cancer-stricken monarch in the caption.

"DJ KC3 tries his hand on the decks!" it read, punctuated with a disk icon.

Shortly after the video made it to the gram, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new monikor given to King Charles.

"Whoever came up with DJ KC3 give them a raise," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Not gonna lie, DJ KC3 gave me a good chuckle!"

"How Cool,Where we can see Dj KC3 the next Time. Best Greetings," a third noted.

While another gushed, "Fantastic name for a DJ! His Royal Highness The King KC3 is so amazing."

"Dj charles has entered the building," one penned.


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