Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar, has reacted to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sweet name announcement of their son.
Bollywood’s power couple revealed their little munchkin’s name with a touching tribute on Wednesday, January 7th, in a joint Instagram account.
"Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal, Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," Kaif and Kaushal stated in the caption.
As the name reveal of Vihaan gained popularity on social media, Aditya Dhar rushed to the comments section to the couple’s delightful life update.
Reacting with amusement, Dhar admitted that life has truly come full circle for Vicky – from bringing Vihaan to life on the big screen to now cradling little Vihaan in his arms in real life. Aditya took to the comment section on the couple’s Instagram post to share his feelings.
"@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents," Yami Gautam’s husband exclaimed with joy.
For those unaware, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”
The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.