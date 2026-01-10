Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their baby boy's name on Instagram earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushals son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's son name reveal gets sweet nod from Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar, has reacted to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sweet name announcement of their son.

Bollywood’s power couple revealed their little munchkin’s name with a touching tribute on Wednesday, January 7th, in a joint Instagram account.

"Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal, Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," Kaif and Kaushal stated in the caption.

As the name reveal of Vihaan gained popularity on social media, Aditya Dhar rushed to the comments section to the couple’s delightful life update. 

Reacting with amusement, Dhar admitted that life has truly come full circle for Vicky – from bringing Vihaan to life on the big screen to now cradling little Vihaan in his arms in real life. Aditya took to the comment section on the couple’s Instagram post to share his feelings.

"@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents," Yami Gautam’s husband exclaimed with joy.

For those unaware, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. 

Saba Azad’s romantic birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan melts fans’ hearts
Saba Azad’s romantic birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan melts fans’ hearts
Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence
Emraan Hashmi hits back as 'Dhurandhar' faces harsh criticism
Emraan Hashmi hits back as 'Dhurandhar' faces harsh criticism
Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba
Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT

Popular News

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'
16 minutes ago
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

60 minutes ago
Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod

Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod
an hour ago