  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir speaks out against social media posts comparing women’s looks

Hania Amir urged people to let women wear the same style without turning it into a competition

Hania Aamir has spoken out against social media posts that compare women’s looks, calling the trend of pitting women against each other over similar outfits “strange” and urging people to let women wear the same style without turning it into a competition.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet posted the image on her Instagram story on March 12, 2026, showing Hania and model Sadaf Kanwal wearing the same vibrant orange ensemble by designer Faiza Saqlain

Aamir penned the caption, "I say this with love for humanity. I've always found these posts so strange. We seem to find some sort of peace in putting women down and some strange satisfaction in pitting them against one another. I mean girl what do you mean 'this or that'? It’s the same outfit. Maybe we can let two women wear the same outfit in peace.”

Soon after she dropped the story, the fans took to social media to express their opinions.

One user wrote, “Well said! It isn't necessary to turn everything into a comparison. What is the problem if two women wear the same outfit? Everyone has their own style and their own confidence.”

Another praised, “Queen for a reason.”

The third noted, “she is correct.”

Hania Aamir's most recent and ongoing drama is the blockbuster Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring alongside Bilal Abbas Khan

